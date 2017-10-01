Wolf Pack Security Forces members are charged with defending the base, and here's one airman who makes sure that they have all the training they need to get their mission done.
|01.10.2017
|01.13.2017 01:44
|Newscasts
|46347
|1701/DOD_103993149.mp3
|00:00:39
|2017
|Blues
|KR
This work, Instructing Wolf Pack Defenders, by SSgt Joseph Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
