The Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus, will upgrade four Marines combat valor awards at a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. One Marine’s Silver Star will be upgraded to the Navy Cross, while the three other Marines will be presented with the Silver Star, raised from Bronze Stars with combat “V” devices, for their actions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Japanese contractor Fuji Heavy Industries will now maintain the Marine Corps’ Osprey fleet in Japan. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony January 12th commemorating the opening of their maintenance hangars at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kisarazu, located on the Chiba peninsula. The Ospreys are expected to receive overhauls lasting up to four months, both the Marines and Japan plan to acquire 17 Ospreys by early 2018.

Marine Sergeant Gabriel McInnis, an engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company-C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal January 7th at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona after using MCMAP skills to help prevent an assault on a family.



