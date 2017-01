Soldiers Radio News

SRN011217A- Religious accommodations are simplified and hard work gets equipment ready for action

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



RECENT CHANGES TO AR60-1 HAVE MADE RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS EASIER TO ACCESS FOR SOLDIERS. LT. COL. RANDY TAYLOR SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 EXPLAINS HOW THE CHANGES IN POLICY WILL BENEFIT THE ARMY



"THE PRIMARY REASON THAT THE ARMY MADE THEIR CHANGE WAS TO ALLOW SOLDIERS TO BE ABLE TO SERVE ESSENTIALLY WITHOUT RESTRICTION TO ACTUALLY ATTRACT AND RECRUIT ALL QUALIFIED CANDIDATES REGARDLESS OF FAITH BACKGROUND."



MOVING MILITARY VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT FROM THE US TO POLAND TAKES A LOT OF WORK TO MAKE SURE EVERYTHING GOES RIGHT. 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION B CO COMMANDER CPT JOSHUA CAUSIE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE IS ABLE TO GET THE FLEET COMBAT READY



WE HAVE FANTASTIC SOLDIERS WHO WERE UP LATE AND OUT EARLY THIS MORNING BECAUSE THEY UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MISSION



FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE, GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS