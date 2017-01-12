Today's story: SECDEF Ash Carter bids farewell to Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews Maryland earlier this week.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 14:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46323
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103991670.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News B 12 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT