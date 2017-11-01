Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges talks to a KTVT reporter in Dallas, Texas about playing in the band for the 57th inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 13:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|46321
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103991407.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|TX, US
|Hometown:
|ROWLETT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT