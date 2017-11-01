(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges talks to a KTVT reporter in Dallas, Texas about playing in the band for the 57th inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 13:07
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 46321
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103991407.mp3
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: ROWLETT, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    inauguration2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT