    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Roussey

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Roussey

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Roussey, from Rochester, N.Y., with The United States Army "Pershing's Own,” talks to a reporter with The Finger Lakes Times in Geneva, N.Y., about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Roussey, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    N.Y.
    Geneva
    Rochester
    Pershing's Own
    inauguration2017
    Christopher Roussey
    The Finger Lakes Times

