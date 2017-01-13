(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for January 13, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Residents at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni learn self defense while staying in shape, and sister services get "fired" up for some joint training at Osan Air Base.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 13, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Osan Air Base
    MMA
    Marines
    AFN Pacific

