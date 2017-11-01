LTC Jorge Guzman talks to an El Vocero reporter about his involvement in the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46313
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103989608.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LTC Jorge Guzman, by Kyle Soard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT