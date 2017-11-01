I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
Marine-Fighter-Attack-Squadron-121, an F-35-B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona January 9th to relocate to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The F-35-B was developed to replace the Marine Corps’ F/A 18-Hornet, A-V 8-B-Harrier and E-A 6-B-Prowler. The relocation from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (M-C-A-S) to Marine Corps Air Station (M-C-A-S) Iwakuni marks a notable event in the F-35-B program, as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 is the first operational F-35-B squadron assigned to the Fleet Marine Force.
(Also in the news)
The U.S. Navy is building a new multi-mission amphibious-assault-ship, designed to function in a modern threat environment and execute a wider range of missions. The new LX-R ships will be an intregal-part of Amphibious-Ready-Groups, which are tasked with transporting an entire Marine-Expeditionary-Unit. The Navy plans to build at least 11 LX-R ships, with the first one slated to be delivered by 2026.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.
