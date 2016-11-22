Episode 1: The TBI Family

The Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center launches its first podcast, The TBI Family. This podcast will provide caregivers of service members and veterans with TBI with information on traumatic brain injury and highlight resources available to them. We'll also share caregiver stories.



In this first episode we talk about the first days of being a TBI family caregiver. Dr. Joel Scholten and Ms. Kathy Helmick talk about what caregivers should know about TBI; we run through free caregiver training options; and Emery Popoloski of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation talks about coming to terms with her role as caregiver for her husband.



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host, reporters and guests. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation.



All music in this podcast was used according to Creative Commons licensing. Our theme song is "I Dunno" by grapes and our credit music is "Esaelp Em Xim" by Pitx, both from CCmixter.org. Other songs used were "From Here to Iceland (Full Version)" by Loch Lomond and "Love is Chemical" by Steve Combs, from the Free Music Archive.



[DCoE Product Unique Identifier 3902]