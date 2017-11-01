(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sulllivan - Southeast Sun

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Audio by Susanna Marquardt 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sullivan, from Enterprise, Ala., talks to a Southeast Sun reporter, in Enterprise, about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sulllivan - Southeast Sun, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ala.
    presidential inauguration
    Coast Guard
    Enterprise
    inauguration2017
    Jonathan Sullivan
    Southeast Sun

