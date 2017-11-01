Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sullivan, from Enterprise, Ala., talks to a Southeast Sun reporter, in Enterprise, about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|ENTERPRISE, AL, US
This work, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sulllivan - Southeast Sun, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
