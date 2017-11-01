(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill, from Waynesburg, Pa., talks to a Greene County Messenger reporter, in Waynesburg, about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    Pa.
    Timothy Hill
    Waynesburg
    inauguration2017
    Greene County Messenger

