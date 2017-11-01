Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill, from Waynesburg, Pa., talks to a Greene County Messenger reporter, in Waynesburg, about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 13:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46300
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103988953.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:34
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WAYNESBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT