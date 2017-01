Soldiers Radio News

SRN011117B- The new Diplomacy Center opens in Washington D.C. and Major General Bradley Becker discusses “Not in My Squad”



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE HAS OPENED IT’S NEW U.S. DIPLOMACY CENTER TO EMBRACE THE HISTORY AND PROGRESS OF AMERICAN DIPLOMACY. SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY DELIVERED OPENING REMARKS CELEBRATING THE OCCASION



“IT’S GOING TO BE AN EXTRAORDINARY ADDITION TO THE MOSAIC OF OUR INCREDIBLE MUSEUMS HERE IN THE CITY THE NATIONS CAPITOL. VISUALLY IMPRESSIVE, EDUCATIONAL, ENDURING, PATRIOTIC AND LONG OVERDUE."



THE NEW ARMY PROGRAM NOT IN MY SQUAD EMPOWERS SQUAD LEADERS TO MAKE AN IMPACT AT THEIR LEVEL. COMMANDING GENERAL OF JOINT FORCE HEADQUARTERS MAJOR GENERAL BRADLEY A. BECKER EXPLAINS LEADER RESPONSIBILITIES



“FIRST THEY CAN BLOCK TIME FOR SQUAD LEADERS TO CONDUCT MEANINGFUL TRAINING. LEADERS SHOULD LISTEN TOO AND EMPOWER SQUAD LEADERS SO THEY CAN IMPLEMENT SOLUTIONS TO CHALLENGES AT THEIR LEVEL. FINALLY FOLLOW UP WITH THE SQUAD LEADERS TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE GETTING THE SUPPORT THAT THEY NEED”



FOR THIS STORY AND MORE, GO TO ARMY.MIL



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS