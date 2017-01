Soldiers Radio News

SRN011117A- Defense Secretary Carter discusses the importance of gender integration and the 4th infantry division arrives in Poland



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



DEFENSE SECRETARY ASH CARTER DISCUSSED A NUMBER OF TOPICS CONCERNING TODAYS MILITARY AT THE PENTAGON INCLUDING THE NEED TO CONTINUE ALLOWING FEMALES IN COMBAT ROLES.



"WHAT MATTERS IS THAT WE EMPHASIZE ATTRACTING AND RETAINING THE MOST QUALIFIED PEOPLE THAT CAN MEET OUR STANDARDS THAT WILL ENSURE EXCELLENCE IN THE ALL VOLUNTEER MILITARY."



SOLDIERS FROM 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION ARE IN POLAND ON A 9-MONTH TRAINING DEPLOYMENT IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. 1ST BATTALION COMMANDER LT. COL. STEPHAN CAPEHART BRIEFS THEIR PROGRESS



“SO I THINK WHAT’S DYNAMIC ABOUT OUR MISSION IS OUR SPEED OF ASSEMBLY, IN LESS THAN 30 DAYS WE PREPARED OUR EQUIPMENT WE PUT IT ON VESSELS WE HAD OUR SOLDIERS HAVE TIME WITH THEIR FAMILIES AND NOW WERE IN POLAND. WERE CONDUCTING OUR RECEIVING STAGING AND ONWARD INTEGRATION, "



