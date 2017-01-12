(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for January 12, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for January 12, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Sailors and Marines are recognized for responding to an emergency off base, and the crew of USS Pioneer goes underway for mine sweeping training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 02:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46286
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103988123.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 12, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Marines
    Mine sweeping
    USS Pioneer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT