    Lt. Col. Kimberly Nash

    Lt. Col. Kimberly Nash

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Lt. Col. Kimberly Nash, from St. Joseph, Mo., talks to a KQTV reporter, in St. Joseph, Mo., about her role in the presidential inauguration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Kimberly Nash, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mo.
    presidential inauguration
    St. Joseph
    Kimberly Nash
    inauguration2017
    KQTV

