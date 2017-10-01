(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina will be deployed to Vaernes, Norway later this week. The Marines are part of the Marine Rotational Force Europe to establish a full-time presence in Norway enabling them to develop new skills for operating in the extreme cold. The force will also play a role in other U.S. European Command efforts.
    (Also happening in the Corps)
    The Marine Corps is saving millions of dollars by exchanging older equipment for upgrades through the Equipment Exchange Authority, Marine Corps Systems Command's Combat Support Systems. To date, the program has exchanged about 7-thousand items, saving the Corps more than 20-million dollars.
    (Also in the news)
    The Marine Corps just approved Magpul Industries Corporation's signature polymer-ammunition-magazine for use in combat and training. Its rugged durability and lightweight construction has made it a favorite of combat veterans and military members since its inception in 2007.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
