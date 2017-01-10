(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News A 10 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Changes to the Air Force tattoo policy are due to take effect on 1 February 2017. Also, new changes are effective immediately for the Air Force's Service Medical Accessions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 10 January 2017 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tattoo
    AFRN
    Dress and Appearance Policy
    Service Medical Accessions

