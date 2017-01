Soldiers Radio News

SRN010917B- Female combat uniforms get an upgrade and soldiers from 3rd BCT 4th INF DIV deploy to Poland.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FEMALE SOLDIERS ARMY COMBAT UNIFORMS ARE GETTING AN UPGRADE. ASSISTANT PRODUCT MANAGER FOR SOLDIER CLOTHING AND EQUIPMENT SEQUANA ROBINSON EXPLAINS THAT THE CHANGES WERE TO INSURE EVERY SOLDIER RECEIVES THE BEST EQUIPMENT.



"SO THE MAIN THING IS THAT ITS BASED UPON FEMALES BODY DIMENSIONS FOR EXAMPLE THE SLEEVE LENGTHS ARE THE DIMENSIONS OF A FEMALE THE BACK IS PULLED IN FOR THE TROUSERS THERE’S ELASTIC IN THE WAIST THE HIPS AREA IS MORE WIDENED THE KNEE PAD PLACEMENT IS FOR A FEMALES KNEES AND SAME AS THE ELBOW PADS "



SOLDIERS FROM 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION HEADED TO POLAND ON A 9-MONTH TRAINING DEPLOYMENT IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. HHC COMMANDER CAPTAIN BILL WHELAN EXPLAINS WHY THESE MISSIONS ARE IMPORTANT



"THE REASON WERE DOING THAT IS TO KIND OF HAVE THE ABILITY TO PROJECT THAT COMBAT POWER TO REASSURE OUR NATO PARTNERS OF THAT PARTNERSHIP IN ITSELF TO ULTIMATELY DETOUR ANY AGGRESSION WE HAVE THAT CAPABILITY "



FOR THIS STORY AND MORE, GO TO ARMY.MIL



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.