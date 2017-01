Soldiers Radio News

SRN011017A- 1st Airborne and Japanese Ground Self Defense Soldiers jump together and Defense Secretary Ash Carter says goodbye to troops



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE FIRST AIRBORNE BRIGADE CONDUCTED THEIR FIRST JUMP OF THE NEW YEAR IN TANDEM WITH THE JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE COURSE. AIRBORNE 1ST SPECIAL FORCES GROUP CAPTAIN ZAC HAYNES FEELS PRIVILEGED BE A PART OF THE SPECIAL EVENT.



"PERSONALLY IT’S A GREAT HONOR AND A PRIVILEGE TO REPRESENT THE PARATROOPERS OF THE UNITED STATES MILITARY AND ALL SOLDIERS OF THE U.S. TO BE HERE AND REPRESENT THEM WITH THE JGSDF."



DEFENSE SECRETARY ASH CARTER GAVE HIS FAREWELL REMARKS TO MILITARY SERVEMEMBERS PRAISING THEM FOR OUR ALLIED PARTNERSHIPS.





"EVERYWHERE I GO IN THE WORLD LEADERS SAY THEY LIKE WORKING WITH AMERICAS TROOPS. NOT JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE AWESOMELY CAPABLE IT’S ALSO BECAUSE OF HOW THEY CONDUCT THEMSELVES AND THE VALUES THEY EMBODY .THAT’S WHY THE UNITED STATES HAS SO MANY FRIENDS AND ALLIES AND OUR ANTAGONISTS HAVE SO FEW OR NONE AT ALL. BECAUSE OF THEM AMERICAS FUTURE IS BRIGHT. "



SECRETARY CARTER IS EXPECTED TO BE REPLACED BY RETIRED MARINE GENERAL JAMES MADIS



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS