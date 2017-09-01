Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit began their training on January 6th for the upcoming West-Pacific 17 tac 2 Deployment. The San Diego-based-MEU will deploy as a complete Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force, including 1st Battalion 5th Marines, Marine Tiltrotor Squadron-161, Combat Logistics Battalion-15, and 1st Reconnaissance Battalion.

(Overseas)

Marines in Okinawa have resumed MV-22 Osprey aerial refuling drills on Camp Foster after a tilt-rotor aircraft made an emergency precautionary landing off of Camp Schwab last month. U.S. Forces Japan announced the decision earlier this week.

(Also happening in the Corps)

The longest serving Marine, Colonel Edmund J. Bowen, retired after an astounding 43 years of service last week. Colonel Bowen enlisted in the Marines in September of 1972 and attended Recruit Training in Parris Island before being appointed Warrant Officer in 1985 and being re-designated as an unrestricted line officer in 1991.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.