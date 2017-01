Soldiers Radio News

SRN010917B- President Obama highlights the sacrifices of todays military and Army engineers help the Palau





SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AS HIS PRESIDENCY COMES TO AN END PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA HIGHLIGHTED THE SERVICE AND SACRIFICES OF TODAYS MILITARY



"BECAUSE OF YOU OUR ALLIANCES ARE STRONGER WE SURGED IN AFGHANISTAN TRAINED AFGHAN FORCES TO DEFEND THEIR COUNTRY WHILE BRINGING MOST OF OUR TROOPS HOME. TODAY OUR FORCES SERVE THERE O N A MORE LIMITED MISSION BECAUSE WE MUST NEVER AGAIN ALLOW AFGHANISTAN TO BE USED FOR A SAFE HAVEN IN ATTACKS AGAINST OUR NATION "



ARMY ENGINEERS ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE REMOTE PACIFIC ISLAND OF PALAU CITIZENS ARE RELAYING ON ENGINEERS LIKE CIVIL ACTION TEAM SGT ROBERT ROWE, WHO ARE NOT ONLY RESTORING BUILDINGS, BUT ARE TRAINING LOCALS TO CONTINUE REBUILDING LONG AFTER THE MISSION ENDS.



“WE WENT THROUGH A PROGRAM IN GUAM THAT HELPED US BE ABLE TO TEACH BUT WE HAVE APPRENTICES THAT WORK UNDERNEATH US THAT WERE ACTUALLY ABLE TO GUIDE AND MENTOR. "



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.