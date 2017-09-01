PO1 Adrienne Moore talks with a reporter from The Tuscaloosa News about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 14:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|46262
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103984604.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PO1 Adrienne Moore, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT