    PO1 Adrienne Moore

    PO1 Adrienne Moore

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    PO1 Adrienne Moore talks with a reporter from The Tuscaloosa News about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 14:45
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 46262
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103984604.mp3
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PO1 Adrienne Moore, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Presidential Inauguration
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    inauguration 2017
    Adrienne Moore

