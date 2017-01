Soldiers Radio News

SRN010917A- 1st Airborne Brigade “Jumps” into the New Year and how to avoid Cold-Weather injuries



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE FIRST AIRBORNE BRIGADE CONDUCTED THEIR FIRST JUMP OF THE NEW YEAR IN FRONT OF 40,000 JAPANESE CITIZENS IN OKINAWA JAPAN. MAJOR GENERAL JAMES PASQUARETTE EXPLAINS, HOW THE EVENT COMMEMORATES OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE JAPANESE NATION



“I THINK IT WAS A GREAT CAPABILITIES DEMONSTRATION AND ALSO DOES SHOW THE STRENGTH OF THE US JAPAN ALLIANCE THAT IS THE CORNERSTONE OF PEACE AND SECURITY IN THE PACIFIC. . .”



WITH COLD WEATHER SEASON UPON US, TAKING PROPER PRECAUTIONS IS A PART OF OUR JOB. FIRE DEPARTMENT CAPTAIN TOBEY BEAGLE TELLS US HOW WE CAN MINIMIZE COLD WEATHER INJURIES.





“MINIMIZE YOUR TIME OUTSIDE, WORK REST CYCLES ARE IMPORTANT IF YOU DO HAVE TO BE OUTSIDE AND THE TEMPERATURE REALLY DICTATES HOW LONG YOU CAN BE OUT VS COMING BACK IN AND HOW LONG YOU SHOULD BE INSIDE TO REWARM. "



FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS