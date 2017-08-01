(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire off Hawaii Kai, Oahu

    HAWAII KAI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu respond to a mayday call from the master of a vessel on fire off Hawaii Kai on Oahu the evening of Jan. 8, 2017. Good samaritans responded and brought all 15 people from the damaged vessel aboard while the Coast Guard also responded and monitored the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Honolulu/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46253
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103983806.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HAWAII KAI, HI, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire off Hawaii Kai, Oahu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fire
    rescue
    Hawaii
    mayday

