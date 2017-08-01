Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire off Hawaii Kai, Oahu

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu respond to a mayday call from the master of a vessel on fire off Hawaii Kai on Oahu the evening of Jan. 8, 2017. Good samaritans responded and brought all 15 people from the damaged vessel aboard while the Coast Guard also responded and monitored the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Honolulu/Released)