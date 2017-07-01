(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F/V Star King Mayday

    F/V Star King Mayday

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The captain of the fishing vessel Star King calls mayday to the Coast Guard announcing their distress situation outside the Columbia River entrance, Jan. 7, 2017.

    The crew of the fishing vessel Sea Ballad rescued the five fishermen afterthey abandoned ship as it capsized and sank.

    U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Columbia River.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 19:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46250
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103983116.mp3
    Length: 00:03:47
    Artist Uscgd13
    Album Star King rescue
    Year 2017
    Genre Mayday
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 
    Web Views: 800
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/V Star King Mayday, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

