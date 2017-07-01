The captain of the fishing vessel Star King calls mayday to the Coast Guard announcing their distress situation outside the Columbia River entrance, Jan. 7, 2017.
The crew of the fishing vessel Sea Ballad rescued the five fishermen afterthey abandoned ship as it capsized and sank.
U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Columbia River.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 19:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46250
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103983116.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Artist
|Uscgd13
|Album
|Star King rescue
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Mayday
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|Web Views:
|800
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F/V Star King Mayday, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT