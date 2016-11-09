The Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation hosts the 10th annual run which included an 11k, 5k, and a 1 mile youth run to honor our fallen heroes.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 11:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46244
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103982639.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2016
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VT Remembers Run - Cadet Perspective, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
