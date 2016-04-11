Weather warriors support Operation Inherent Resolve

2017 Media Awards submission, Audio Product, Category Code PUFN
The 49th Operations Group weather flight at Holloman Air Force Base supported Operation Inherent Resolve in January 2016 by sending three of its weather warriors to Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 17:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46242
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103982028.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
