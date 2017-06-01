Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

The Marine Corps will deploy 300 Marines to Helmand Province Afghanistan in Spring 2017 in support of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission. They will train and advise key leaders within the Afghan National Army and the National Police.

(Overseas)

Marines, sailors, and Japanese citizens assisted the rescue of two boys on New Year's Eve after a car plummeted from the 5th story of a parking garage outside Yokosuka Naval Base. The military members flipped the overturned car so local emergency services could render medical aid to the two boys.

(Also happening in the Corps)

The Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 225 landed an F/A-18D Hornet at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan on Jan. 5th. The squadron is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.