Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from the Army's Marksmanship Unit are demonstrating their skills at the All American Bowl in San Antonio, TX and AFN Kaiserslautern has a new frequency compatible with American vehicles.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE ARMY'S MARKSMANSHIP UNIT DEMONSTRATE THEIR SKILLS DURING AN EXHIBITION AT THE ALL AMERICAN BOWL IN SAN ANTONIO. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS GLENN ELLER SAYS THE PERFORMANCE HAS DEEP ROOTS IN AMERICAN HISTORY.



"THEY'VE BEEN DOING TRICK SHOOTING DEMONSTRATIONS SINCE WILD BILL HICKOK, BACK IN THE DAY WITH ANNIE OAKLEY SO IT KIND OF ECHOES SOME OF THE STUFF THEY DID AND JUST PUT ON A GOOD TIME AND MAKE THEM LAUGH AND JUST SHOW THEM A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE ARMY."



A-F-N KAISERSLAUTERN WILL SWITCH TO A U-S FRIENDLY FREQUENCY ON JANUARY 18TH ALLOWING SOLDIERS TO LISTEN IN AMERICAN VEHICLES. THE ORIGINAL SIGNAL WAS CREATED WHEN CAR STEREOS COULD EASILY TUNE TO ANY FREQUENCY, UNLIKE CURRENT DIGITAL MODELS, THAT CAN ONLY RECEIVE ODD NUMBERED FREQUENCIES. THE NEW FREQUENCY WILL BE 1-0-5 POINT ONE AND AS ALWAYS, YOU CAN STILL FIND THE STATION ON A-F-N 3-60 OR ON THE A-F-N EUROPE APP.



YOU CAN READ MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.