Soldiers Radio News

The All American Bowl in San Antonio, TX inspires some to serve their nation and Soldiers in the North Carolina National Guard save a hiker stranded on a cliff face.



THE U-S ARMY ALL AMERICAN BOWL IN SAN ANTONIO BRINGS TOGETHER THE BEST ATHLETES AND MARCHING MUSICIANS FROM HIGH SCHOOLS ACROSS THE NATION. ONE ALUMN, CORPORAL TIMOTHY YAO REFLECTS ON HOW HIS EXPERIENCE INSPIRED HIM TO SERVE.



"BEFORE COMING TO BOWL-WEEK I ACTUALLY NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT JOINING THE MILITARY, BUT AFTER SEEING HOW THE ARMY FIELD BAND INTERACTED WITH US IT SHOWED ME HOW LIKE MINDED THEY WERE WITH MYSELF AND I KNEW AFTER DOING THE ALL AMERICAN MARCHING BAND THAT I WANTED TO BE A PART OF A TEAM."



MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA HELICOPTER AQUATIC RESCUE TEAM SAVE A STRANDED HIKER FROM A MOUNTAIN LEDGE AT TABLE ROCK STATE PARK. THE HIKER WAS STRANDED FOR SEVERAL HOURS AFTER A 70 FOOT FALL AND WAS AIRLIFTED TO A WAITING AMBULANCE. PICKENS COUNTY OFFICIALS DECIDED TO USE MILITARY ASSETS BECAUSE OF THE DIFFICULT TERRAIN AND EXPERT TRAINING OF THE ARMY CREW WHO DEPLOYED FROM McENTIRE JOINT GUARD BASE AND RECEIVED REAL WORLD TRAINING DURING STATEWIDE FLOODING IN 20-15.



