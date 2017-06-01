(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cmdr. John Goering

    Cmdr. John Goering

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Cmdr. John Goering talks to a Ottumwa Courier reporter about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 14:23
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 46232
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103981706.mp3
    Length: 00:13:36
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. John Goering, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    inauguration 2017
    John Goering

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT