Today's stories: Sheppard Air Force Base, TX celebrates 75 years of service. Also, the latest episode of Blue, "Generation STEM" explores how the Air Force keeps a technological edge by recruiting the brightest minds for research and development.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46230
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103981503.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|25
This work, Air Force Radio News A 06 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT