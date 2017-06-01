Master Sgt. Matthew Nelson, from Oconomowoc, Wisc., talks to an Oconomowoc Enterprise reporter about his duties as a tuba player in the U.S. Army Field Band and his role as a mentor to the All-American Marching Band during the 2017 Army All-American Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46225
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103981435.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|OCONOMOWOC, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
