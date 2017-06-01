(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Master Sgt. Matthew Nelson

    Master Sgt. Matthew Nelson

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group

    Master Sgt. Matthew Nelson, from Oconomowoc, Wisc., talks to an Oconomowoc Enterprise reporter about his duties as a tuba player in the U.S. Army Field Band and his role as a mentor to the All-American Marching Band during the 2017 Army All-American Bowl.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46225
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103981435.mp3
    Length: 00:08:00
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: OCONOMOWOC, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Matthew Nelson, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2017USABowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT