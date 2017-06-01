(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Funck

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Funck talks to a reporter with WBHF-AM, in Cartersville, Ga., about her role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Funck, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

