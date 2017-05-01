Sgt. Ryan Moldovan talks to a Canton Repository reporter about his involvement in the Army All American Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 16:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46220
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103979900.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:07
|Composer
|dvidsmac7
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Ryan Moldovan, by Juliet Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT