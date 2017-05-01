(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Ryan Moldovan

    Sgt. Ryan Moldovan

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Audio by Juliet Hill 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group

    Sgt. Ryan Moldovan talks to a Canton Repository reporter about his involvement in the Army All American Bowl.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46220
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103979900.mp3
    Length: 00:14:07
    Composer dvidsmac7
    Location: US
    Hometown: CANTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Ryan Moldovan, by Juliet Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2017USABowl

