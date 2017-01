Soldiers Radio News

The Army announces that Suze Orman will begin assisting Soldiers with personal finance issues and the DoD announces a resolution to the California National Guard's problem with thousands of mispayed bonuses.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE UNDER SECRETARY OF THE ARMY, PATRICK MURPHY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SUZE (SUZIE) ORMAN, PERSONAL FINANCE EXPERT AND HOST OF THE SUZE (SUZIE) ORMAN SHOW, WHICH ENDED IT'S FIFTEEN YEAR RUN IN 20-15, WILL PARTNER WITH THE ARMY TO HELP SOLDIERS ACHIEVE PERSONAL FINANCIAL STABILITY



"'CAUSE YOU KNOW THERE COMES A TIME IN LIFE WHEN EVERYONE HAS TO SERVE THEY'RE COUNTRY, AND THEY HAVE TO SERVE THOSE THAT ARE GIVING US OUR FREEDOM. AND IF ANYBODY DESERVES THE BEST FINANCIAL ADVISE IN THE WORLD, ITS THE MEN AND THE WOMEN WHO ARE SERVING ALL OF US."



THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS ESTABLISHED A PROCESS FOR HANDLING THE RESOLUTION OF WRONGLY PAID BONUSES TO THOUSANDS OF CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS, AS DIRECTED BY DEFENSE SECRETARY ASH CARTER LAST OCTOBER. THE PROCESS INVOLVES SEPARATING THE NEARLY 17 THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED CASES INTO TWO CATEGORIES WHERE CURRENTLY THE GUARD HAS ASSIGNED 14 HUNDRED FOR REVIEW BY THE ARMY BOARD FOR CORRECTION OF MILITARY RECORDS.



