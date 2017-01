Soldiers Radio News

With the All American Bowl fast approaching, Soldiers help marching band students take the field and the Army tests new drone technology.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ALL AMERICAN BOWL IS FAST APPROACHING AND MEMBERS OF THE ARMY'S FIELD BAND ARE ON HAND TO PREPARE MARCHING BAND STUDENTS TO TAKE THE FIELD. CONDUCTOR, COLONEL JIM KEENE SAYS IT'S AN HONOR TO WORK WITH THE BEST OF THE BEST.



"A VERY DIVERSE GROUP OF KIDS WHO REALLY HAVE BEEN BIG FISH IN SMALL PONDS. THEY NOW GET AN IDEA OF WHAT THE OCEAN IS. AND THEY'RE STILL BIG FISH. THEY'RE VERY, VERY TALENTED AND, AS THE ATHLETES ARE. THAT'S A TREMENDOUS HONOR TO BE A PART OF THAT."



THE ARMY HAS TESTED AN UNMANNED AIRCRAFT CREATED WITH A 3-D PRINTER. THE ARMY RESEARCH LABORATORY CREATED THE SYSTEM WHICH WILL ALLOW SOLDIERS TO INPUT MISSION REQUIREMENTS INTO PLANNING SOFTWARE AND RECEIVE A DRONE WITHIN 24 HOURS. THE SYSTEM WILL BE IMPROVED BASED ON SOLDIER'S FEEDBACK AND BE READY FOR USE IN THE FIELD SOON.



YOU CAN LEARN MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.