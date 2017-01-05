(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 5 January 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 5 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: New synthetic tie-downs and winch cables that reduce weight and increase the fuel efficiency of C-17 Globemaster aircraft are tested at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Also, 94 Air Reservists from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma deployed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, to provide air refueling support for the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46215
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103979703.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 46

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    KC-135
    Reservists
    Tinker AFB
    Incirlik AB
    JB Charleston
    Tiedowns
    AFRN
    Winch Cables

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT