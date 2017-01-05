Air Force Radio News 5 January 2017 B

Today's Stories: New synthetic tie-downs and winch cables that reduce weight and increase the fuel efficiency of C-17 Globemaster aircraft are tested at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Also, 94 Air Reservists from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma deployed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, to provide air refueling support for the KC-135 Stratotanker.