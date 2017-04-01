Marine Minute

Three female Marines will become the first females to join an infantry battalion at Camp Lejeune on Thursday. The Marines are headed to 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, where they will serve as a rifleman, machine gunner, and mortar Marine, all infantry MOS'. The Marines graduated from the School of Infantry after Defense Secretary Ashton Carter lifted a restriction to allow women to join infantry MOS', if qualified, in March. Pfc. Creasy talks about how being in a combat position has no limits for her as a female.



"I never find myself thinking 'Oh I'm a female, I can't do this, I'm not as good as them because I'm a female'. I say to myself 'I want to be here, I want to train, I want to know what they know, I want to do what they do'."



More infantry leaders will have an opportunity to enroll in the Marine Corps' Squad Leader Development Program this year. Marine leaders plan to expand the program from 72 to 100 spots, a 39-percent increase. The decision to add more spots to the program was driven by ground-combat commanders, who felt having more openings would allow them to nominate the best Marines for the job.



