    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Three female Marines will become the first females to join an infantry battalion at Camp Lejeune on Thursday. The Marines are headed to 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, where they will serve as a rifleman, machine gunner, and mortar Marine, all infantry MOS'. The Marines graduated from the School of Infantry after Defense Secretary Ashton Carter lifted a restriction to allow women to join infantry MOS', if qualified, in March. Pfc. Creasy talks about how being in a combat position has no limits for her as a female.

    "I never find myself thinking 'Oh I'm a female, I can't do this, I'm not as good as them because I'm a female'. I say to myself 'I want to be here, I want to train, I want to know what they know, I want to do what they do'."

    More infantry leaders will have an opportunity to enroll in the Marine Corps' Squad Leader Development Program this year. Marine leaders plan to expand the program from 72 to 100 spots, a 39-percent increase. The decision to add more spots to the program was driven by ground-combat commanders, who felt having more openings would allow them to nominate the best Marines for the job.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

