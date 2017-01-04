(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 04 January 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 04 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force launched the Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems, otherwise known as CROWS. Also, the Air Force released a developmental request for proposal for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) recapitalization program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46206
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103978230.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 January 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System
    CROWS
    AFRN
    Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems
    Cyber Campaign Program
    Development Request For Approval
    JSTARS Recapitalization Program
    Airborne Battle Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT