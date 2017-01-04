Today's Stories: The Air Force launched the Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems, otherwise known as CROWS. Also, the Air Force released a developmental request for proposal for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) recapitalization program.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46206
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103978230.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 January 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT