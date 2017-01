Soldiers Radio News

PEO Soldier is fielding new equipment designed specifically for women and the Army Reserve is training in low income communities near the Texas Mexico border.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PROGRAM EXECUTIVE OFFICE, OR P-E-O SOLDIER IS FIELDING NEW EQUIPMENT AT FORT BRAGG, SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR WOMEN AND ASSISTANT PROJECT MANAGER SEQUANA ROBINSON SAYS HER OFFICE'S SUCCESS WILL RELY ON FEEDBACK FORM THE SOLDIERS.



"SO I WAS THERE TO EDUCATE, INFORM, TO GET FEEDBACK AND WE'RE GOING TO COLLECT DATA FROM THESE FEMALE SOLDIERS WHILE THEY'RE DEPLOYED AND SEE IF THERE'RE THINGS WE CAN MAKE BETTER OR TO IMPROVE THE UNIFORM."



THE ARMY RESERVE IS BROADENING ITS PRIVATE PUBLIC PARTNERSHIP TO HELP ECONOMICALLY DISTRESSED COMMUNITIES NEAR THE TEXAS MEXICO BORDER. TRAINING CONDUCTED BY SOLDIERS IN THESE COMMUNITIES WILL HELP LOW INCOME AMERICANS WHILE ALLOWING THE SOLDIERS TO EXERCISE THEIR MISSION ESSENTIAL TASKS. THE RESERVE WILL PARTNER WITH TEXAS A AND M UNIVERSITY AND PROVIDE HEALTHCARE AND BASIC CONSTRUCTION WHILE ASSESSING THE AREA FOR FUTURE TRAINING.



YOU CAN LEARN MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.