Soldiers Radio News

The All American Bowl is fast approaching and we hear from Soldiers taking part in preparations for the event.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 20-17 ALL AMERICAN BOWL IS FAST APPROACHING AND SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JASON JENKINS SAYS THE ARMY HAS A LOT IN COMMON WITH THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATING.



"WELL THE ARMY IS ALL ABOUT WINNING AND BEING SUCCESSFUL AND THAT IS WHAT THESE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES AND BAND MEMBERS ARE ABOUT AS WELL. THE US ARMY IS VERY DIVERSE SO WHAT MAKES US STRONG IS DOING THINGS JUST FOR SELF BUT FOR THE BETTERMENT OF ALL."



ARMY BAND MEMBERS MENTOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AHEAD OF THE ALL AMERICAN BOWL WHERE SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JOHN BLAIR SAYS HE HOPES TO INSPIRE THE STUDENTS.



"I THINK ITS REALLY IMPORTANT FOR THE ALL AMERICANS TO HEAR AMAZING MUSICIANS PLAYING MUSIC FOR THEM BECAUSE IT GIVES THEM SOMETHING TO ASPIRE TO AND BE MOTIVATED. IT DEFINITELY PUSHES YOU WHEN YOU HEAR SOMEONE THAT'S REALLY AMAZING AND YOU JUST WANT TO GO OUT AND PRACTICE AND PUT YOUR HEART INTO WHATEVER YOU'RE DOING."



YOU CAN LEARN MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.