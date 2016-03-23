Vance and northwest Oklahoma continued their community partnership when the base hosted an annual Special Olympics Oklahoma qualifier, March 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 10:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46193
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103977482.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vance Airmen pitch in for local Special Olympics qualifier, by TSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT