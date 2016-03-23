Date Taken: 03.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46193 Filename: 1701/DOD_103977482.mp3 Length: 00:01:14 Year 2016 Genre News Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vance Airmen pitch in for local Special Olympics qualifier, by TSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.