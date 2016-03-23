(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vance Airmen pitch in for local Special Olympics qualifier

    Vance Airmen pitch in for local Special Olympics qualifier

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2016

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Falcon 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Vance and northwest Oklahoma continued their community partnership when the base hosted an annual Special Olympics Oklahoma qualifier, March 23.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46193
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103977482.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Year 2016
    Genre News
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance Airmen pitch in for local Special Olympics qualifier, by TSgt Nancy Falcon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    special olympics
    united states
    volunteerism
    community
    oklahoma
    air force
    vance air force base
    air education and training command
    71st flying training wing
    falcon nancy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT