Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Funck talks to a reporter with The Daily Trubune, in Cartersville, Ga., about her role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46191
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103977465.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Funck, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT