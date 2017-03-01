Marine Minute

Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Ronald Green, visited Marines across the U.S Central-Command to spend time with forward deployed Marines during the holidays, helping to remind them of the bond we share as Marines. During the visit, the two dined with Marines, visited multiple locations, and held an open forum to speak with Marines about the future of the Corps.

(Over in Japan)

Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 5-Hundred-42 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program and headed back to Marine Corps Air Station

Iwakuni, Japan December 22. The training program is an effort between the U.S. and Japanese governments, to increase operational readiness between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan-Air-Self-Defense-Force. It also reduces noise concerns of aviation training on local communities by dispersing training locations throughout Japan.

(Also happening in the Corps)

The Marine Corps' crisis-response-task-force for Africa will see its air contingent cut-in-half in 2017, as the Corps strives to build up aviation readiness at home. As a result, joint military exercises with other nations in the region could be cut back. Across the Marine Corps, pilot readiness will be a top concern this year as aging aircraft reach the end of their service lives, needing additional maintenance, and deployment tempos stay high.



