Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers stationed in Kosovo donate time to a local women's shelter and the DOD reaches out to Veterans to let them know they can request a review of their service records.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS STATIONED AT CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME AT A LOCAL WOMEN'S SHELTER WHERE CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER TWO MIKEY POLING SAYS, THE WOMEN WHO WORK THERE FULL TIME GET TO ENJOY A SMALL BREAK.



"OUR WHOLE JOB IS TO JUST SUPPORT THEM WITH LIGHT MAINTENANCE, HELP TAKE THE WORK LOAD OFF FOR AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK WHEN WE COME OVER AND PLAY WITH THE KIDS AND HELP PREPARING MEALS AND THINGS OF THAT NATURE."



THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE ANNOUNCES A RENEWED EFFORT TO ENSURE VETERANS ARE AWARE THAT THEY CAN HAVE THEIR SERVICE RECORDS AND DISCHARGE PAPERS REVIEWED. THE D-O-D RECOGNIZES RECENT POLICY CHANGES REGARDING DON'T ASK DON'T TELL AND ONGOING EFFORTS TO UNDERSTAND THE EFFECTS OF POST TRAUMATIC STRESS AND TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY AND ENCOURAGES VETERANS TO TAKE ACTION IF THEY FEEL CORRECTIONS ARE WARRANTED. YOU CAN FIND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO START THE PROCESS AT www.archives.gov/veterans AND FIND THE CORRECT SERVICE RECORDS LINK AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.



TO READ MORE ON THIS AND MORE, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.