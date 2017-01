Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from the Washington National Guard return home after operations in the Middle East and the Army officially launches the Operational Physical Assessment Test.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS WITH THE 176TH ENGINEER COMPANY, WASHINGTON NATIONAL GUARD, RETURNED FROM OPERATIONS SUPPORTING CENTRAL COMMAND ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL JAMES BRIGGS.



"IN FRONT OF YOU STAND THOSE PRECIOUS FEW, WHO DARE DO THE UNNATURAL. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM VOLUNTEERED TO GO INTO COMBAT. THE 176TH SPREAD PLUMBERS, CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS THROUGHOUT ELEVEN GEOGRAPHIC AREAS AND WERE INTEGRAL IN RETAKING FALLUJAH FROM THE DASH."



THE ARMY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES THE OCCUPATIONAL PHYSICAL ASSESSMENT TEST, OR OPAT WHICH WILL NOW BE ADMINISTERED TO ALL RECRUITS, OFFICER CANDIDATES, AND SOLDIERS RECLASSING INTO AN M-O-S MORE PHYSICALLY DEMANDING THAN THE ONE THEY CURRENTLY HOLD. GRADING FOR THE TEST IS GENDER-NEUTRAL AND ARMY RECRUITING COMMAND ESTIMATES THAT MORE THAN 80 THOUSAND PEOPLE WILL TAKE THE O-PAT ANNUALLY; HELPING PUT THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN THE RIGHT JOBS.



TO READ MORE, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.