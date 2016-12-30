Former 1st Sgt. Ken Zubaty discusses his transition from Senior Army NCO to small business owner. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode three of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civilian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 20:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46178
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103974116.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Storytelling
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier for Life- Episode 3, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT