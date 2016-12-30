(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier for Life- Episode 3

    Soldier for Life- Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Audio by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Former 1st Sgt. Ken Zubaty discusses his transition from Senior Army NCO to small business owner. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode three of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civilian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier for Life- Episode 3, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

