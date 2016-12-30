(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Episode 01: Human Rights

    Episode 01: Human Rights

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Audio by Mary Jane Maxwell 

    USAID, Bureau for Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance

    In commemoration of Human Rights Month 2016, the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) and USAID are launching the first of the #WeThePossible Campaign podcast series -- featuring changemakers that are driving local reforms. Check out the stories of Victor Ochen -- human rights advocate from Uganda, Vincent Ncongwane -- advocate for worker rights in Swaziland, Omar Fekeiki -- producer who is creating a safe place for citizens in Iraq to express their views, and United Nations Special Rapporteur Maini Kiai -- promoting right to freedom and peaceful assembly and association. Please visit https://www.usaid.gov/wethepossible/podcast for more information.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:08:08
    Artist US Agency for International Development and Broadcasting Board of Governors
    Album #WeThePossible
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 01: Human Rights, by Mary Jane Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #WeThePossible

