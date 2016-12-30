Episode 01: Human Rights

In commemoration of Human Rights Month 2016, the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) and USAID are launching the first of the #WeThePossible Campaign podcast series -- featuring changemakers that are driving local reforms. Check out the stories of Victor Ochen -- human rights advocate from Uganda, Vincent Ncongwane -- advocate for worker rights in Swaziland, Omar Fekeiki -- producer who is creating a safe place for citizens in Iraq to express their views, and United Nations Special Rapporteur Maini Kiai -- promoting right to freedom and peaceful assembly and association. Please visit https://www.usaid.gov/wethepossible/podcast for more information.
